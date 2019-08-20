Watch: US, Israeli navies practice taking over enemy ship

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, the Noble Rose exercise ended. The 13th US Army Special Forces took part in the exercise.



The drill was led and commanded on the ground by Shayetet 13 and controlled by Joint Headquarters of U.S. Command.



In the exercise scenarios were practiced of taking over a ship and extracting a force from enemy territory.



The purpose of the Nobel Rose exercise is to deepen cooperation and professional discourse between the IDF's special forces and those of the United States and was planned as part of the annual training roster. Collaboration with U.S. Navy forces had already begun from the early planning stages to the successful completion of the exercise.

IDF Spokesman Noble Rose



The exercise reflected the high and varied capabilities of the Shayetet 13 naval force, including taking control of vessels by rappelling from aircraft, climbing, surfing, sniping and evacuating wounded, in addition to advanced tactics and vessels.



In recent years, the navy has faced varying threats that require training in complex and challenging scenarios that examine the preparedness of the branch's forces to cope with changing and unpredictable stresses. Collaborations with foreign armies around the world and with the United States Army bring about mutual learning and strengthening professional ties that enhance both sides' competence.



The Nobel Rose Exercise 2019 is another testament to the deep cooperation between the IDF and the United States Army at both the command and unit command levels.

IDF Spokesman Noble Rose

IDF Spokesman Noble Rose