Hamas drafting Gazans for border protests

Terror organization searches for people to fill positions of all ranks, urges participation in violent border riots.

The Hamas terror movement announced a general draft in preparation for the weekly "March of Return" riots held each Friday.

The draft, which has been named, "Responding to the call of Al-Aqsa," aims to show Gazans' commitment to "protecting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

A notice published Monday said the organization is looking to enlist people for all positions, from lowest to most senior, and aims to present a strong stance against the "Zionist and American" plans and to support "Palestinians" who protect Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In addition, Hamas called on the public in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem, and Israel - which it referred to as "Palestine's occupied interior" - to express their rage and participate in weekly Marches of Return.