Hamas drafting Gazans for border protests

Terror organization searches for people to fill positions of all ranks, urges participation in violent border riots.

Dalit Halevi,

Hamas operatives in Gaza
Hamas operatives in Gaza
Flash 90

The Hamas terror movement announced a general draft in preparation for the weekly "March of Return" riots held each Friday.

The draft, which has been named, "Responding to the call of Al-Aqsa," aims to show Gazans' commitment to "protecting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

A notice published Monday said the organization is looking to enlist people for all positions, from lowest to most senior, and aims to present a strong stance against the "Zionist and American" plans and to support "Palestinians" who protect Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In addition, Hamas called on the public in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem, and Israel - which it referred to as "Palestine's occupied interior" - to express their rage and participate in weekly Marches of Return.

