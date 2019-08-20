Report: Qatari envoy to bring more money into Gaza

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi expected to arrive in Gaza on Thursday, and perhaps bring with him funds for needy families.

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi is expected to arrive in Gaza on Thursday, Kan News reported on Monday, citing the Palestinian Arab website Sawa.

According to the report, the visit is intended to monitor projects included in the truce agreement between Hamas and Israel, such as infrastructure development and the payment of Qatari money.

In addition, the Palestinian Arab newspaper Al-Quds reported that Emadi would meet with Israeli officials on Wednesday before arriving in Gaza. The envoy may arrive in Gaza with another Qatari grant amounting to $100 to 60,000 families in need in Gaza.

Israel has previously allowed two installments of $15 million in Qatari money to enter Gaza. The money was to have been distributed in six installments, but Israel postponed the third following the shooting of an IDF soldier by a terrorist from Gaza.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet subsequently approved the transfer of the third installment, but Hamas refused to accept the money “in response to the occupation policy”.

Following criticism over the Qatari money going to Hamas, Emadi announced his country will no longer fund salaries of Hamas employees in Gaza and would instead donate the remaining $60 million in aid mostly through United Nations programs.