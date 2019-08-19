Left in attack mode on Ayelet Shaked

Haaretz claims Shaked associates conveyed problematic messages to Likud as part of attempts to join party.

Knesset Members and Leftist operatives are strongly attacking Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked following a report on the Haaretz website, according to which Shaked's emissaries proposed to the Prime Minister to influence the Attorney General on his behalf, as part of her attempts to get a place saved in the Likud.

Meretz/"Democratic Union" candidate Stav Shafir let loose with one of her signature agitations against Shaked: "A former Justice Minister who pimps the Attorney General for a chair. What we see here is political bribery, one of the lowest ever. The Deal of the Century is Bibi's immunity deal."

Former Defense Minister Ehud Barak also incited: "The corruption is exposed in all its nakedness. Even the Engleman affair and permit committee pale against the Ayelet Shaked/Netanyahu deal. If it indeed happened, it will be the end of both of them.

"The subordinate Mendelblit, the stressed Netanyahu, and Shaked, who may have failed here - are all evidence of the abyss of corruption that lies ahead. We must change direction now," Barak goaded.

Knesset Member Merav Michaeli (Labor) reacted: "These are the values ​​of the one who was Justice Minister, who wants to control the Justice Ministry and legal system: Absolute loyalty to Netanyahu, not the State of Israel. Power at all costs. Let's make sure that doesn't happen."

