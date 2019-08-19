Senior political official says Israeli government attempting to convince other countries to accept Arabs who wish to leave Gaza.

A senior political official revealed Sunday (Sunday) that Israel was trying to persuade foreign countries to absorb Palestinian Arabs who choose to leave the Gaza Strip.

"Israel is even willing to arrange traffic for them, open one of the Negev airports and arrange for them to travel outside. This issue has come up before the Cabinet several times," said the senior official.

The government has appealed to countries in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world but so far no answer has been given. The official said that in 2018, some 35,000 Arabs emigrated from the Gaza Strip.