Police thwart stabbing attack in northern Israel

Police officers identify PA Muslim planning stabbing attack, arrest him before he can carry it out.

On Monday afternoon security sources announced that one month ago, patrol officers in the northern city of Hadera last night noticed a suspicious man sitting at a bus stop late at night.

The officers approached the man and asked him to identify himself. Initial inspections showed the 21-year-old was from Tulkarem, and was in pre-1967 Israel illegally. As officers attempted to question the suspect, he pulled out a knife and tried to stab them, disobeying orders to put the knife away.

The suspect fled but the scene on foot, and and after a short chase, police cleared the area of passersby and shot the suspect in the foot, lightly injuring him. He was then arrested and transferred to Hadera's Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in light to moderate condition.

During a joint interrogation by Israel Police's Central Unit, the suspect admitted that he had planned to stab a soldier at the bus station.

The suspect's detention has been extended several times.

On Monday, an indictment will be filed against him in the Haifa District Court.