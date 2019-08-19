PM Netanyahu holds private meeting with Ukraine Pres. Zelensky

PM Netanyahu lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, meets with Ukraine Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday morning was welcomed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the presidential palace in Kiev. An honor guard was present and the two countries’ national anthems were played.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Zelensky are currently holding a private meeting. They will then hold an expanded meeting with the two sides’ entourages. Minister Zeev Elkin and Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely will attend the expanded meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Holodomor Victims’ Memorial in Kiev.