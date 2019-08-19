Haifa: No LGBT flags in municipal buildings

Haifa Mayor Dr. Einat Kalisch-Rotem on Monday told municipal employees not to hang any "signs of identity" in places where residents are received.

According to News 13, Kalisch-Rotem ordered that only State symbols may be placed in areas where municipal employees serve residents.

The decision comes after a Haifa librarian places a "pride" flag from her desk, where she received residents. Outraged residents complained of the flag's presence, leading the municipality to order its removal.

Gay municipal employees responded by protesting, bringing LGBT flags to the council meeting, and demanding that the flags be allowed in offices and other centers belonging to the municipality.

However, Kalisch-Rotem rejected their demands, banning all "identity" symbols other than State symbols from being displayed.