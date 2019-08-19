Security forces arrest 23 wanted terror suspects

On Sunday evening, Israel Defense Forces, Border Police, and Israeli Police conducted searches for illegal weapons in the Hevron-area Palestinian Authority villages of As-Samu' and Dura.

During the operation, the forces seized Carlo automatic weapons, two handguns, and an ammunition clip.

IDF soldiers also confiscated improvised weapons in the Samarian village of Beit Rima. The weapons were handed over to security agencies for further processing, and the suspects were taken for interrogation.

Separately, the IDF, Border Guards, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and police arrested 23 suspects Sunday evening.

All of the suspects, arrested in Palestinian Authority areas of Judea and Samaria, were wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disruptions of order directed against Israelis.