Bennett: Enough defense, Israel should go on offense

Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked and former Minister Naftali Bennett visited the site where Dvir Sorek was murdered last week together with other members of the Yamina list.

"We're standing where Dvir Sorek, may he rest in peace, was murdered by Arab terrorists just a week ago," Bennett said. "It's time that the government of Israel changes the phase from defense to offense. We have to create a situation where we are hunting down all the leaders of the terror organizations, day and night, in and out, so they have no respite and no time to organize attacks against us. When we attack them, they are not attacking us."

He called for the application of sovereignty over Area C of Judea and Samaria. "It is time to apply Israeli rule in Guish Etzion and the entire Judea and Samaria where Israelis live. It's that Gush Etzion will be exactly like Tel Aviv. When we respect ourselves, our enemies will respect us too."

Former Justice Minister Shaked said: "We are here where the late Dvir Sorek was murdered after we visited the bus station where the siblings were injured on Friday. We wish them a full and speedy recovery. The same motivation that terrorists today have to uproot Jews must be uprooted, and unfortunately today they are not doing what it takes."

"We have spoken in countless cabinet meetings about the need to stop the flow of money to terrorist families and prisoners. A terrorist who kills knows today that he and his family will become rich. The law that was passed cuts taxes but does not stop the money from reaching terrorists. The State of Israel that knows how to penetrate the Iranian nuclear archive also knows how to stop these funds. It's a matter of decision, determination and priorities," she added.

"Even the houses that are being demolished - the land on which the house is located must be proscribed so that no house is built there again. hat has not been enforced either. We have already seen cases that the family knows they will build a new home and it will not be demolished."