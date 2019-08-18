1 killed in Jordan valley car collision

A 39-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old boy injured in a serious car accident in the Jordan Valley Sunday morning.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 90 near Kibbutz Afikim.

A Magen David Adom was rushed to the scene, where they were forced to declare the man's death. The teenager was evacuated to Fourier Hospital in Tiberius with a stomach injury.

MDA paramedics Noam Barkan and Dennis Polkov said: "When we arrived at the scene it was shocking. We saw two crushed vehicles after a head-on collision."

"In one of the vehicles, a 39-year-old man was trapped. He had suffered a severe multi-system injury and was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. After performing medical tests we were forced to determine that he was dead.

"In the other vehicle, a man was about 17 years old. He was fully conscious with a suspected abdominal injury and after initial treatment in the field we were evacuated to the hospital when his condition was moderate and stable," the two noted.