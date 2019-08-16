Arabs attempt to kidnap IDF soldier

Muslim Arabs attempted Thursday to kidnap an IDF soldier traveling home on leave, sources told Arutz Sheva.

The soldier, who is serving in the IDF's Givati Brigade, said the kidnapping attempt occurred at Har Keren Junction in southern Israel. A vehicle with dark windows stopped beside the soldier and its passengers offered him a ride.

When the soldier ignored their offers, they exited the vehicle and tried to force him into it. In response, the soldier cocked his weapon and another citizen arrived to try to block their vehicle.

The suspects then escaped the scene.

The IDF does not allow its soldiers to hitchhike, due to the constant threat that soldiers will be kidnapped. Military police sometimes pick up soldiers and pretend to kidnap them, and any soldier caught is severely punished. Commanders also go over the rules before soldiers leave the base, reminding them that accepting rides is strictly prohibited.