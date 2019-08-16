Interior Minister approves Tlaib request to visit grandmother

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Friday approved US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's request to visit Israel in order to see her elderly grandmother.

On Thursday, Israel announced that Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will not be allowed to enter Israel due to their support of BDS.

On Thursday night, Tlaib sent a request to Israel's Ministry of Interior to visit her "Palestinian" grandmother on humanitarian grounds.

In her request, Tlaib wrote: "I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s and lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa. This could be my last opportunity to see her. I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit. Thank you, Rashida Tlaib."

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) had recommended approving Tlaib's personal request, "in light of her commitment to respect Israeli law and not to promote boycotts against us."