PA: 'Settlers' broke into Al-Aqsa

PA news agency reports on alleged "attacks" by "settlers" against Palestinians and their property.

The Palestinian Authority’s official Wafa news agency reported on Thursday that "settlers" had harmed Palestinian Arabs and damaged their property throughout Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.

According to the report, dozens of "settlers" allegedly led by Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel "broke" into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in order to hold "religious ceremonies".

It was also reported that "price tag gangs" painted "racist" inscriptions on homes and vehicles of Palestinian Arab residents of the town of Az-Zawiya.

Mohammed Azem, the mayor of the Arab village of Sebastia, told Wafa that "dozens of settlers broke into the historic site in the village of Sebastia north of Nablus."