PA says Fatah officials arrested by police

Palestinian Arab sources report an arrest campaign aimed primarily at Fatah activists suspected of hostile activity on the Temple Mount.

Palestinian Arab sources reported on Thursday that Israeli security forces arrested Fatah activists in eastern Jerusalem following what was described as the success by hundreds of Muslim worshipers in preventing Jews from "breaking in" to the Temple Mount during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the detainees included Yasser Darwish, the secretary of the Fatah movement in Issawiya, and Awad Salayma, who is in charge of the holy places in Al-Quds. Khalil al-Tarhuni, a guard at the Al-Aqsa mosque, was also summoned for questioning, according to the report.

Shada Matwer, secretary of the Fatah movement in Al-Quds, told Wafa that there is an Israeli plan of action aimed at taking over the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and "we say to the occupation" that "an attack on Al-Aqsa is playing with fire" and that the Fatah will act to thwart the Israeli plan.

He stressed that the residents of Jerusalem and the entire Palestinian people would defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent Israel from applying sovereignty over the compound.

Earlier this week, hundreds of Muslim worshipers rioted on the Temple Mount in an attempt to prevent Jews from visiting the holy site on Tisha B’Av, the anniversary of the destruction of the first and second Holy Temple.

The rioters chanted nationalist slogans and clashed with police. Several rioters were injured, Arab media reported.