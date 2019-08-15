Aryeh Deri to be indicted?

State Attorney Shai Nitzan recommended to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday to indict Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on charges of fraud, breach of trust, tax offenses, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.

According to the report on Channel 13 News, Nitzan sent Mandelblit his opinion in which he recommended to prosecute Deri, supporting the recommendation of the Taxation and Economics Attorney's Office.

Mandelblit's decision will be made only after the elections. Those involved in the case have made it clear that the case is complex.