Nationality Law to be taught in schools starting this year

Education Minister Rabbi Raffi Peretz says high school students to learn content of Nationality Law, debate which accompanied its passage.

Education Minister Rabbi Raffi Peretz announced Thursday evening that the Nationality Law would be added to the curriculum of Israeli high schools starting this year.

Under the new curriculum, students will learn about the sections of the law, the importance of the law and the public debate that accompanied its passage.

The lesson plan sent to teachers includes articles by Dr. Gadi Taub of the Israel Democracy Institute, Dr. Aviad Bakshi, a lecturer on constitutional law at Bar Ilan University, and an article from the top monitoring committee of Israeli Arabs.

Education Minister Peretz said: "The Nationality Law is one of the most important laws enacted in the State of Israel. I recognize the importance of the education system and its various aspects of citizenship education."

"We returned home after 2,000 years of exile and were honored to establish the vision of the prophets of Israel in the State of Israel. We are proud of the State of Israel and happy to have the right to be a free people in our country."

Peretz added: "The law illustrates our historical right as a sovereign people and constitutes a legal basis for the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and should be taught in the education system."