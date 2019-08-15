Evangelical leader: Israel doesn't need Omar and Tlaib

"It would be wrong for Israel to self-impose this danger by giving them a free pass,” says Laurie Cardoza-Moore.

Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore, the president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN) and Show Host of the popular Christian television program “Focus on Israel” which reaches a global weekly audience of over 2 billion viewers has called upon Israel to bar entry to Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib who are planning to enter the Jewish State this coming Sunday.

Cardoza-Moore has already collected tens of thousands of signatures on a petition to oust them from Congress and does not believe they should be permitted to enter Israel.

“Israel has enough Hamas operatives inflaming tensions, they don’t need Omar and Tlaib. These women do not belong in the American Congress and should not be allowed to fan the flames of terror from within the Jewish State. In America we have amassed tens of thousands of signatures on our petition to have them ousted from the House, it would be wrong for Israel to self-impose this danger upon themselves, by giving them a free pass.” Said Laurie Cardoza-Moore.

She added: “They have actively and openly fundraised for American subsidiaries of Hamas and pose a real threat to freedom in America and Israel. Omar and Tlaib are bent on Israel’s destruction; allowing them to use the Holy Land as a propaganda tool for Hamas would be a huge mistake.”