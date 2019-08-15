Will Israel prevent entry of Tlaib and Omar after all?

While Israeli ambassador said the congresswomen would be allowed to enter, Israel is concerned about the provocations they have planned.

Israel is considering reversing it’s decision to allow US Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar into the country after all, News 12 reported Thursday.

Two weeks ago, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer announced that Israel would allow the two to enter, in light of the strong messages he received on the subject from senior officials in the Democratic party, of which the two congresswomen are members.

However, according to the report, the possibility of changing the decision is now being considered, given the clear picture of the provocations the two plan to carry out during the visit.

The two are scheduled to visit the separation fence, ascend the Temple Mount accompanied by senior Palestinian Authority officials, and arrive in Bethlehem, Hebron and Ramallah. The concern in Israel is that an attempt to curb their entry to the Temple Mount accompanied by PA officials could create an incident that would damage Israel’s image.

It should be noted that Talib and Omar have not arranged any meeting with Israeli officials or even Arab members of the Knesset, and their visit is entirely aimed at the Palestinian Authority. According to their messages, they are on their way to "visit the occupied Palestinian territories".

Last week it was reported that President Trump opposes the decision to allow the two to enter Israel.

According to the report in News 12, both the Interior Minister’s Office, in whose jurisdiction a decision on the matter lies, and the Prime Minister's Office, where the decision will be made in practice, refuse to comment on the matter.