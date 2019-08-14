Minister Erdan rejects appointment as Ambassador to the UN

Public Security Minister says he must remain in Israel during campaign reason, keep his ministry, so he cannot accept ambassadorial role.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced Wednesday evening that he had rejected Prime Minister Netanyahu's offer of the post of Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations.

"After considering the proposal to be appointed Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, I decided that I must continue in my position as Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs, and must remain in Israel during this important period to do all I can for a Likud victory," Erdan wrote on his Twitter account.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had asked Erdan to replace Danny Danon, whose term as ambassador is ending this summer.

Now that Erdan has refused the position, Netanyahu is expected to offer it next to Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.