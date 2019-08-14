PA youth arrested on suspicion of assaulting women

A Palestinian Authority resident has been arrested on suspicion of several incidents of sexual assault on women and minor last month, as well as a rape in Tel Aviv, it was cleared for publication Wednesday evening.

After an undercover investigation, police were able to reveal the identity of the suspect in the act.

After his identity became known, the police have been working to locate the suspect who was hiding in the Palestinian Authority.

In a raid on a number of houses in the village of Kabalan near Nablus, undercover Border Police managed to locate him.

The suspect did not have a permit to be in Israel.

The Tel Aviv Juvenile Court extended his detention at the request of the police for five days.