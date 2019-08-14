Bennett: We'll nominate Netanyahu for PM

Ex-Education Minister says Yamina will definitely endorse Netanyahu for premiership after elections. 'We're not playing games like Liberman'

Former Education Minister and Yamina party Knesset candidate Naftali Bennett said the newly-formed right-wing party - which includes the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right – would definitely back Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for an additional term as premier, vowing to recommend him to President Rivlin following the September 17th election.

Bennett made the assurance during a live chat with supporters on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, ending speculation Yamina could back an alternative candidate from the Right as premier.

“I will say this as clearly and explicitly as possible: the Yamina party will recommend Netanyahu as prime minister of the State of Israel,” said Bennett.

“He needs to be the Prime Minister, but he needs a strong ideological movement beside him,” added Bennett.

Bennett ripped former Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman, who endorsed Netanyahu following the April 9th election – but then refused to join the coalition, citing differences over a haredi draft bill.

“We’re not like Liberman, who plays games and brings about the formation of a left-wing government.”

Prior to Bennett’s comments Wednesday, there had been speculation that the Yamina party may refrain from endorsing Netanyahu.

Yamina chairwoman Ayelet Shaked gave a lukewarm endorsement of Netanyahu Tuesday, saying that her party would back a rightist candidate, and that Netanyahu was currently the most likely candidate.

“We are a right-wing party, in terms of values and ideology, and we will recommend a right-wing candidate for prime minister. Binyamin Netanyahu is the head of the largest right-wing party, right now.”