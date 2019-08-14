'Likud will form unity government with the Left'

The Yamina party slammed attacks by the Likud movement, expressing concern that the attacks show that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu plans to form a unity government with the Left.

"The wild, false, and personal attacks by the Likud against us show that they have given up on a right-wing government and plan to form a government with the Left," Yamina said. "Only a vote for Yamina will ensure a right-wing government,"

On Wednesday morning, Kan reported that the Likud blamed Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked for planning on preventing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from receiving immunity, if the subject came up in the Knesset.

According to the Likud, Shaked said she would not vote for Netanyahu's immunity, since he prevented her from joining the Likud a few weeks ago.

Speaking to Kan, Shaked denied the claims and said she would only oppose changing the Immunity Law. Regarding questions of immunity itself, she said she has not yet decided how to act and will make a decision only if the issue becomes relevant and she has all the details in front of her.

On Tuesday, Hadashot Haerev presented Netanyahu's new line of attack, in which he called Shaked "the new Tzipi Livni" and asked senior Likud officials to sharply attack Shaked in interviews with the media and to say that "she has no principles and may not recommend him after the elections."