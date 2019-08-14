Watch live: 242 Olim from North America arrive in Israel

242 North American Olim arriving in Israel on a special Aliyah flight chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Yoni Kempinski,

New olim arrive in Israel on Nefesh B'Nefesh flight
New olim arrive in Israel on Nefesh B'Nefesh flight
Yoni Kempinski

242 North American Olim are arriving in Israel on Wednesday on a special Aliyah flight chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh, facilitated in cooperation with Israel’s Aliyah & Integration Ministry, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The new Olim are from a variety of backgrounds culturally and demographically – hailing from 22 US states and two Canadian provinces. They also include 21 medical professionals, three sets of twins, and a 28-day-old baby, who will officially become the youngest Oleh to make Aliyah with Nefesh B’Nefesh this summer.

A special welcome ceremony will be held at Ben Gurion Airport upon arrival and is scheduled to include Aliyah and Integration Minister Yoav Galant; KKL World Chairman Danny Atar; Jewish Agency CEO and Director Amira Ahronoviz; Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Chairman and Modi'in- Maccabim-Reut Mayor Chaim Bibas; with Nefesh B’Nefesh co-Founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart.



Loading....

Tags:Nefesh B'Nefesh



top