Holocaust denying blogger banned from France

Alison Chabloz, convicted in Britain of Holocaust denial last year, says she was banned from entering France.

Chabloz, who is British, said in a Monday post on Gab, a social media platform popular among those on the far-right, that she was questioned when attempting to board a train to Paris.

She added she was told she was barred from entering the country until 2059. Holocaust denial is banned in France.

Chabloz was convicted in Britain last year of sending “offensive, indecent or menacing messages” after she posted songs on YouTube denying the Holocaust.

One of the songs was about the young diarist Anne Frank. In another, she claimed that the Holocaust was “just a bunch of lies.”

During one session of her trial in January of 2018, Chabloz sang along in the courtroom as the judge reviewed the videos of her singing.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism watchdog initially brought a private prosecution against Chabloz before the Crown Prosecution Service took over.