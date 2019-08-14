Hamas leader praises families who support the 'resistance'

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said on Tuesday that the so-called “March of the Return” weekly protests along the Gaza border are a model for the adherence of the "Palestinian people" to the “right of return” and the right to life with dignity.

In this regard, Sinwar noted that the Palestinian families constitute a strategic asset in the plan to “liberate Palestine” and are the natural source of support for the Palestinian resistance organizations.

He added that the Palestinian resistance organizations could not stand firm in the face of "Israeli aggression" without the support of the Palestinian families.

During the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Hamas organization is running a campaign during which Hamas officials visit families whose children took part in the “March of the Return” protests, in order to illustrate the importance of the role families play in strengthening "national unity" and to express their appreciation for supporting the resistance organizations.

Recently, there has been criticism in Gaza of Hamas for sending young people to confront IDF forces while failing to provide adequate assistance to the families of those killed and wounded.