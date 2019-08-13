Arab arrested for firing IDF rifle on Nazereth streets

Indictment filed after Arab films friend firing Tavor rifle out of window of moving vehicle.

An indictment was filed against a 29-year-old Arab who fired a Tavor IDF rifle while traveling on the streets of Nazareth in broad daylight.

An investigation has been launched following the publishing of a video of the incident on social media, which ended with the police arresting the suspect.

The shooting did not cause casualties. The defendant took the military weapon from his friend.

The defendant was further charged with possession of dangerous drugs after a cocaine-type drug was found on his body at the time of his arrest.