Brooklyn: 3 Jews violently attacked within an hour

Jews were violently mugged Monday morning in three separate incidents that took place on streets in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, CBS New York reported.

According to the report, three Hasidic Jews between the ages of 56 and 71 were attacked within an hour of each other as they walked to synagogue or work.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes unit is investigating.

The attackers sneaked up from behind before punching the victims in the face and going through their pockets, police said according to CBS New York. They added that they believe there were three attackers, all of whom were teenage boys.

A community activist cited by CBS New York said that two people had suffered major trauma in the attacks and were still being treated, but are expected to be alright.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement in the wake of the attacks, saying, “I am sickened by Monday’s series of assaults on Hasidic Jews in Williamsburg. In New York, we have absolutely zero tolerance for such heinous acts; they are completely unacceptable and are repugnant to our values of diversity and inclusion.”

“I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to immediately provide the NYPD with any resources needed to assist in the investigation of this incident and to ensure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“Anti-Semitism is a growing cancer that has been injected into the nation’s body but in New York we will continue to stand united and with one voice condemn any and all acts of hatred and intolerance,” Cuomo added.