Stabbing attack in Sydney, Australia

The central business district of Sydney was put on lockdown, Tuesday afternoon, after a man allegedly stabbed pedestrians there.

7News reports civilians captured the alleged assailant.

The stabber shouted "Allahu akhbar" and that statement will be taken into consideration during the investigation.

The stabber also shouted that he "wants to die" and asked to be shot.

One victim, a young woman stabbed in a hotel, is in stable condition.

The danger to the public is over, The Guardian reported.

"The threat to the community has been negated and I want to make that very, very clear," police told a press conference.

"We are in the infancy stage of the stabbing investigation. There are a number of crime scenes. They are being thoroughly investigated by investigative and forensic staff as we speak and the investigation is ongoing."