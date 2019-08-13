Police make disturbing discovery in Lod apartment

5-year-old girl found tied up and alone in bathroom in apartment in central Israel after parents, siblings leave her crying at home.

Police in central Israel broke into an apartment, after neighbors reported that someone appeared to be in distress inside the home.

The incident occurred in the city of Lod, when police were called after neighbors in the apartment building said they heard crying coming from one of the apartment units.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and discovered a five-year-old girl left home alone.

The girl had been tied up in the apartment’s bathroom and left there, while the parents and the girl’s three siblings had left.

According to a police spokesperson, the girl was in poor health at the time of her rescue.

Officers who found the child had her evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Tzrifin in central Israel.

Police later arrested the parents and opened an investigation into the matter.

The parents are slated to be brought before a judge Tuesday for hearing on an extension of their remand.