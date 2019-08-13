Hamas: PA foiling terror attacks on behalf of Israel

Hamas accuses the PA of cooperating with Israel to thwart some 600 attacks in the past year.

The Hamas terrorist organization on Monday accused the Palestinian Authority of providing security assistance to Israel and helping to thwart terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria.

In response to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement that Israel has thwarted more than 600 terrorist attacks in the past year, Hamas officials said it was "the result of the existing relationship between the Palestinian Authority and Israel and the ongoing security coordination."

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoa called on the Palestinian Authority and the PLO to "cancel the signed agreements with Israel and stop the activity against the Palestinian organizations."