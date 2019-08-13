Have you ever tried to talk to young, left wing progressives? If so, most likely, you have had to make sure to be ‘politically correct’.

The Hitchhiking Rabbi discusses “How I became my own worst nightmare.”

You can’t say anything they don’t want to hear and if you DO state your opinion and views that oppose theirs, many will scream that you’re a racist, an Islamophobe, a homophobe or whatever derogatory word they choose to throw your way, and then they stop listening or go to their "safe zone".

Our guest, Rabbi Yonason Goldson from ethicalimperatives.com, teaches us how to be able to LISTEN, and maybe even learn! He does this through a TEDx Talk called: “How I became my own worst nightmare”.