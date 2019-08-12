United Right to run under name 'Yemina'

New Right, United Right agree on name to run under in united list in the upcoming elections.

The United Right announced Monday evening that the joint list would run under the name 'Yemina,' meaning 'Right'or 'Rightward.'

The election campaign will be launched under the chair of the list, Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz, party candidates and hundreds of activists. The party slogan is 'Israel wants the right.'

In addition, the party will launch the official blue, white, green and orange logo, which will be used in the official publications.

In recent weeks, the party's leaders have been debating a number of names on the list, including "right" and "Israeli right.'

"Finally, the name 'right' is chosen which expresses the clear target to which members of the list want to lead government and the Knesset. Right - in economics, in settlement, in law, in security. Right is what the public wants but does not get elected. We are going to pull the wheel of the ship in that direction,” they said in the party.