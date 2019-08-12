Shomron head: 'AIPAC lobby misleads U.S. elected officials '

Twenty-one Knesset Members addressed an unusual letter to U.S. Congress and AIPAC lobby members, expressing concern and criticism for approving the anti-BDS resolution in the U.S. Congress after introducing clauses supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Knesset Members signed onto a letter authored by Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan that states: "We would like to make it clear that the recent resolution of the Congress against BDS (Resolution 246) is a grave mistake because it also expresses support for the so-called 'two-state solution', establishing a 'Palestinian state' at the heart of the tiny Land of Israel.

"We want to make it clear that establishing a Palestinian state is much more dangerous to Israel than BDS," the MKs and Dagan emphasized. "A demand for establishing a Palestinian state is contrary to the U.S. position, contrary to the position of the Israeli government, and contrary to the position of the majority of the public in Israel. And all because it is both unjust and endangers the security of the State of Israel."

Dagan explained the initiative: "Unfortunately, in recent years AIPAC has been promoting the two-state solution independently. AIPAC misleads U.S. elected officials and presents the two-state solution as an Israeli interest and position as the State of Israel, even though the two-state solution is not policy of the State of Israel, does not appear on the government's platform, and is not part of the U.S. position, and the U.S. President even removed it from the National Security Strategy Report.''

Dagan says the decision against BDS is a Trojan horse: "We have no doubt that it was wrapped nicely and sold to our friends in Congress when, without their knowledge, as they trusted AIPAC and the title of the bill, they personally signed a resolution for a Palestinian state. This is scandalous. It should be made clear to AIPAC that the State of Israel will not continue to fund its operations if it continues to promote the establishment of the Palestinian state under the ruse '"promoting Israeli interests'."

Among the signatories to the letter - Deputy Foreign Minister MK Tzipi Hotobli (Likud), Deputy Defense Minister MK Eli Ben Dahan (United Right), MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud), MK Avi Dichter (Likud), MK Uzi Dayan (Likud), MK Yoav Kish (Likud), MK Moti Yogev (United Right), MK Hava-Etty Atia (Likud), MK May Golan (Likud), MK Sharren Haskel (Likud), MK Mickey Zohar (Likud), MK Osnat Hila Mark (Likud), MK Ariel Kellner (Likud), MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud), MK Michal Shir Segman ( Likud), MK Katy Shitrit (Likud), MK Yinon Azulay (Shas), MK Moshe Arbel (Shas), MK Michael Malchieli (Shas), MK Ofir Sofer (United Right), MK Idit Silman (United Right).