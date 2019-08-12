Ambassador Friedman consoles family of terror victim

US ambassador to Israel, who rose today from mourning of his mother, arrives to Ofra to pay condolences at Dvir Sorek family home.

United States Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, reached a mourning on Monday afternoon at the home of Dvir Sorek's family in Ofra.

Ambassador Friedman rose this morning from the seven-day mourning for the death of his mother, Adelaide Friedman, who passed away last week and was laid to rest in New York.

After leaving the Sorek family home, the ambassador tweeted on his official Twitter account: "Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven."

Shortly thereafter, Friedman tweeted and thanked the many consolers who visited him during the seven days of his mother's passing.

"It is very comforting that even those with whom you have political disagreements set them aside to participate in mourning for my mother," the ambassador tweeted.