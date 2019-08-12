Muslims now make up 18% of Israel's population

Muslim population growth, fertility rates, decline slightly in 2018, statistics show.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Monday published statistics on Israel's Muslim population, in honor of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

According to CBS, at the end of 2018, Israel's Muslim population numbered 1.598 million, or 17.8% of Israel's total population.

Last year, the Muslim population grew by 37,000 residents and included 316,000 households, totaling 12% of all households in Israel.

Though the Muslim population grew 2.5% between 2016-2017, it grew only 2.3% between 2017-2018.

Jerusalem has the greatest concentration of Muslims, with 337,000 living within its boundaries alone. Jerusalem's Muslims represent 21.1% of all Muslims in Israel, and 36.6% of the city's residents.

The Muslim population is relatively young, with 33.8% aged 0-14 years, and just 4.2% over age 65.

Fertility rates among the Muslim community dropped from 3.37 children per woman in 2017 to 3.20 children in 2018. Jewish women, meanwhile have a fertility rate of 3.17 children per woman, while the Christian rate is 2.06 children per woman and the Druze rate is 2.16 children per woman.

Thirty-two percent of households headed by a Muslim include six or more people, compared to 9% of households headed by a Jew.

