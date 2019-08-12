Muslims now make up 18% of Israel's population

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Monday published statistics on Israel's Muslim population, in honor of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

According to CBS, at the end of 2018, Israel's Muslim population numbered 1.598 million, or 17.8% of Israel's total population.

Last year, the Muslim population grew by 37,000 residents and included 316,000 households, totaling 12% of all households in Israel.

Though the Muslim population grew 2.5% between 2016-2017, it grew only 2.3% between 2017-2018.

Jerusalem has the greatest concentration of Muslims, with 337,000 living within its boundaries alone. Jerusalem's Muslims represent 21.1% of all Muslims in Israel, and 36.6% of the city's residents.

The Muslim population is relatively young, with 33.8% aged 0-14 years, and just 4.2% over age 65.

Fertility rates among the Muslim community dropped from 3.37 children per woman in 2017 to 3.20 children in 2018. Jewish women, meanwhile have a fertility rate of 3.17 children per woman, while the Christian rate is 2.06 children per woman and the Druze rate is 2.16 children per woman.

Thirty-two percent of households headed by a Muslim include six or more people, compared to 9% of households headed by a Jew.