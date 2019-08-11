Temple Mount opened to Jews for short visits

Watch as Jews begin ascent to Temple Mount after hours of blockage and clashes between police and Arabs

Police opened the gates of the Temple Mount to Jews, after they had been closed during the morning hours amid concern over clashes with Muslim worshipers.

The mount is open to small groups of Jews at a time, for short visits of several hundred meters.

Today, when Jews observe the Tisha B'Av fast, also coincides with the Muslim "Festival of the Sacrifice," and thousands of Muslims arrived at the Temple Mount for the occasion.

Earlier this morning, riots erupted on the Temple Mount. 4 policemen were injured and required medical treatment.