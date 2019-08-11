Attempted lynching outside Old City walls

Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem attacked a vehicle driven by a Jewish driver in an attempted lynching outside the walls of the Old City Saturday night.

The attackers damaged the vehicle and began to attack the driver. A police officer saw the attempted lynching and fired in the air to disperse the attackers.

Shortly afterwards, police forces who were called to the scene located two suspects and arrested them for questioning.

Tensions around the Temple Mount and Old City area are particularly high on Tisha B'Av this year, as the Jewish fast day also coincided with the Muslim sacrifice of Eid al-Adha.

After the morning prayers on the Temple Mount, Muslim worshipers began to riot and clash with police.