Hundreds of Jews wait to ascend Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av

Jewish visitors wait to find out if they will be allowed to ascend Temple Mount on anniversary of the Temple's destruction.

Hundreds of Jews arrived on Sunday morning at the Mugrabi gate at the entrance to the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av, the anniversary of the destruction of the first and second Holy Temple.

However, it is still unclear whether the police will allow Jews to ascend this morning due to the Muslim sacrifice that began this morning and will continue until Wednesday.

Thousands of Muslims arrived on the Temple Mount this morning for Eid al-Adha holiday prayers, and police fear clashes between Muslims and Jewish visitors to the mount.

Since the Jews were forbidden to pray on the Temple Mount, those waiting at the entrance to the mountain conducted the prayers near the Mugrabi Gate