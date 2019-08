The onset of Diaspora Syndrome starts with denial, lulling a Jew in Exile into a false sense of security.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about effects of Diaspora brainwashing on Jews in general and on Jewish leaders in particular.

Dr. Minskoff says that leaders would do well to encourage Aliyah, as the Abrahamic Covenant states, regarding those who Bless Israel.

What could be a better blessing than a Jew doing the Mitzvah of Aliyah?