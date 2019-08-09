Preparations underway at Western Wall for Tisha B'Av

At the end of the day, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will distribute drinks and snacks to break the fast.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing the Western Wall area for Tisha B'av, when thousands of Jews flock to the ancient site to mourn for the destruction of the first and second Temples in ancient Jerusalem.

This year, Tisha B'Av actually falls out on Shabbat, but since mourning is not permitted on Shabbat, it will be observed on Saturday night and Sunday instead.

Israel police will guard the crowds both at the Western Wall itself and on its access roads and has stated that all the roads are secure and the public can safely travel to the Western Wall. However, the Old City will be closed to private vehicles and will only be able to be accessed by public transportation.

Hatzala EMS services will be present at the Western Wall plaza throughout the day to provide medical aid to anyone in need of assistance. At the end of the day, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will distribute drinks and snacks to anyone who wishes to break their fast before traveling home.

The Western Wall Rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz said: "These days are days of a spiritual accounting on the need to make every effort to keep the Western Wall out of any dispute and conflict. To demand of ourselves and from others to come to the Western Wall with humility and unity, holiness and exaltation. We remind ourselves during these days [before Tisha B'av] that the Second Temple was destroyed because of baseless hatred, and the Third Temple will be built in the merit of unconditional love."