The conservative Catholic Pied Piper of Jew hatred and racism

Dexter Van Zile talks about Michael Jones. He says that Jones' racist views appeal to people looking for scapegoats for society’s decline.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon bring back Dexter Van Zile of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA) to discuss a conservative Catholic E. Michael Jones extolling Jew hatred and racism via the internet misleading young millennials.

Jones has been promoting his dangerous views since the 1980s. The problem is that millennials are biting into Jones' views in droves. Van Zile first encountered Jones and his Jew hatred views in a YouTube interview with another notorious anti-Semite, Owen Benjamin.

Jones has been writing books since the 1970’s, however, his rise to prominence in podcasts, increasingly viewed by millennials, has occurred within the past decade.

He blames Jews for abortion and pornography in the US. The millennials in the US have latched on to Jones who promotes their salvation by becoming Catholics and fighting Jewish influence in America.

Van Zile says that Jones anti-Semitic and racist views appeal to unhappy people looking for scapegoats for society’s decline.