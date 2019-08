The destruction of the Holy Temple: What’s really missing from the world?

This coming Shabbat we begin the book of Deuteronomy, and Shabbat is also Tisha B'Av. The fasting and mourning of Tisha B'Av is deferred to Sunday.

This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the inner meaning of Tisha B'Av and the spiritual significance of the Holy Temple, and its destruction, for all mankind.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the true meaning of mourning for the Holy Temple, and the process of rebuilding in our time.