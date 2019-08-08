Evangelical leader: Put Omar, Tlaib on no-fly list

Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore has called on the Department of Homeland Security to put freshmen Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on the no-fly list until they publicly denounce and condemn Hamas terror. Her statement comes as Israel arose to the news that an innocent teenager was brutally stabbed to death and his body dumped on the side of a road in Gush Etzion after a possible abduction attempt. Hamas praised the attack as “heroic”. It also comes just days before the congresswomen’s plans to visit the Jewish State.

“Omar and Tlaib have fundraised for Hamas-affiliates, there is no reason to believe that they don’t share the same ideology, they are a threat to Israel and America’s security. They shouldn’t be able to board a plane to anywhere, especially Israel, unless they publicly condemn today’s murder of an innocent Israeli teenager, which was praised by their friends in Hamas," said Cardoza-Moore,

Cardoza-Moore continued: “Americans should be outraged that we have potential Hamas operatives in our our legislature. Today they won’t denounce the murder of innocents in Israel, tomorrow they may turn their focus on America. There can be no justification for this type of bloodthirsty murder, just minutes away from Bethlehem. Tens of thousands of American patriots have signed and continue to sign our petition to oust these anti-Semites from congress, we now call upon the Department of Homeland Security to put Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on the no-fly list, if they don’t condemn Hamas terror.”