Netanyahu: We will catch the killers

PM at scene of murder of soldier. 'The land of Israel is acquired through suffering. We will catch the killers and those who sent them.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the scene of the terrorist attack in which Dvir Sorek was murdered on Wednesday night.

"The land of Israel is acquired through suffering. We lost Dvir here, a dear son of the Sorek family who also lost his grandfather here a few years ago. Our hearts are with them and we embrace them during these difficult times, '' the prime minister said.

"I come from the Kirya now, where I received regular updates, including the GSS advance. Our answer to the killers is twofold: they come to ruin and we will build."

"We see here the turn the car did after the crime and the murder. In recent years, the security forces led by the GSS have found all the murderers. We will reach those who perpetrated this horrific murder and bring them to account, as well as those who sent them."