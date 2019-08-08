Brazilian politician praises murder of Jews

Brazilian politician Professor Jamal Harfoush uploaded several videos to his YouTube channel in which he discussed his views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

In a May video, Harfoush said that the "Nakbah" and establishment of Israel would not have been possible if not for the "homosexual Freemason collaborator" Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, for the Egyptian Expeditionary Forces which he said later evolved into the military junta that runs Egypt, or for the collaboration of the Saud clan – which he referred to as the "Mordechai" clan - with Britain.

Harfoush said that "Palestine" is Islamic Arab land and that the Jihad against the occupation will be passed down to future generations until the land is liberated.

In a different video he uploaded in June, Harfoush praised the June 2017 Damascus Gate stabbing that took the life of an Israeli policewoman, saying that the "crimes of the Zionist occupation" will continue to be met with resistance.

In a June video, Harfoush added that the "Palestinians" must make more sacrifices until they can establish an independent Palestinian state, and said: "Let the powerful Palestinian fighting rifle be aimed at the chests of our enemies [and] their collaborators, thus foiling their conspiracies."