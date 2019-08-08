Peace Now's sign moved to its proper place

Meretz party chairman Nitzan Horowitz and former Peace Now CEO Yariv Oppenheimer toured the Binyamin region on Wednesday and hung a sign reading "illegal outpost" at the entrance to one of the Jewish communities in the region.

A few hours later, the sign was taken down and moved to the entrance to the illegal Arab outpost of Khan al-Ahmar, which is adjacent to Ma'ale Adumim and is under a demolition order of the Supreme Court that has yet to be carried out by the government.

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, said, "The people of the extreme left have lost their way across Judea and Samaria and put up signs in the wrong places. They probably do not know the area well, so good people came to their assistance and moved the sign to the proper place.”

"We thank Peace Now and the radical left for saving the money required for printing the sign and of course we would like to prepare a few more for the dozens of illegal Arab outposts in Judea and Samaria," Gantz added.