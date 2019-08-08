Do we need new friends? Europe has become dangerous

Jay Shapiro thinks that the increasing alienation of Europe from Israel is problematic and dangerous.

Jay Shapiro claims that, 70 years after the Holocaust, Europe has returned to its historic anti-Semitism which now includes hostility towards the Jewish state.

In his opinion, the State of Israel cannot ignore the problem and must signal to Europe that the current situation in which anti-Semitism is only increasing is unacceptable.

He adds that Europe needs to wake up and realize that even if many years have passed since the Holocaust, the pain is not even numb and there is no room for anti-Semitism in any way or by any means.