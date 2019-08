How do we take back another tradition that has been lost to us, or taken over by a secular world?

In this week’s show we have our final interview with Rav Doniel Katz of the Elevation Project.

The discussion focuses on meditation, and specifically the rich tradition for mindfulness and meditation in Torah and Judaism.

Why has it been ignored, and what can we do to rectify this?

This is a show worth sharing with your friends, as we seek to take back another tradition that has been lost to us, or taken over by a secular world.