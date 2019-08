What does the non-Jew do when there are roadblocks?

Many non-Jews are seeking to convert to Judaism, but have difficulties with the conversion process.

Ira & Rod are joined by Rabbi Chaim Coffman.

Rabbi Coffman is a rabbi based in Israel who teaches online conversion classes, preparing people to go before the Beit Din. However, of late, Rabbi Coffman has also begun classes for Noahides.

With the growing number of people who are leaving Christianity and seeking to convert to Judaism, there are roadblocks like financial issues, and proximity to a Jewish community that make this impossible.

He discusses this phenomenon, and how he deals with many of the controversial questions in dealing with emerging community of people.